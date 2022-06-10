72-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Turner Valley, Alta.

RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward after a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on Highway 22 about one kilometre south of Highway 540, at the Bar U Ranch intersection.

It happened about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday and police said the motorcycle left the road.

A 72-year-old man from Calgary was declared deceased at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to call Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.