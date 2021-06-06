73 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 119 additional recoveries

Saskatchewan reported 73 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 119 additional recoveries.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths to report.

Active cases in the province sit at 1,196. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 103 or 8.4 per 100,000 people.

One-hundred and one Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 19 in intensive care.

VARIANTS OF CONERN

Saskatchewan unidentified 20 additional variant cases. To date, 11,236 variants cases have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan.

There were no new lineage results to report.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan health care workers delivered 13,642 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Seventy-eight per cent of those over age 40, 72 per cent of those over 30, 67 per cent of those over 18 and 65 per cent of those over age 12 have also received their first dose.