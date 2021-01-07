A long-term care home in Toronto hit 73 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday after two more residents succumbed to the virus.

Tendercare Living Centre in the city's east end now has one of the worst records in the province.

Nevertheless, the provincial government says it is confident North York General Hospital can manage the outbreak.

"They have assured us that the care needs of Tendercare residents are being met," said the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

In December, the province announced that the hospital would be taking over management of Tendercare amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the home.

The province said the arrangement will help stabilize the situation and return it to normal operations.

"Our government is doing everything we can to protect our most vulnerable population, our long-term care residents," said Minister Merrilee Fullerton in a statement at the time.

More than 20 residents and more than 30 staff members are still fighting the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021.