73-year-old injured in St. Clements home invasion: RCMP

A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after a home invasion Saturday that injured a 73-year-old woman.

RCMP say it happened just before midnight on August 6, 2022, when police were called to a home on CIL Road in the RM of St Clements.

The 911 call taker reported hearing a voice demanding car keys before the call was dropped. Officers at the scene confirmed that the victim’s vehicle had been stolen. They also found another car abandoned nearby.

The victim, a 73-year-old woman, told police that a man had come into her home armed with a knife, demanded her car keys, and then fled. The woman suffered a “minor physical injury,” according to RCMP Mounties were able to track the suspect and stolen vehicle to a nearby business in the RM of St Paul.

Blake Andrew Morris, 43, was arrested without incident. He was released the following day by a Justice of the Peace for a court date on August 26, 2022, in Selkirk.

Morris faces charges of assault, breaking and entering, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, and mischief over $5,000. The charges have not been proven in court.