736 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 736 new COVID-19 cases in its daily update on Monday, along with two more deaths.
The new cases were located in the Far North West (three), Far North Central (three), Far North East (seven), North West (32), North Central (56), North East (16), Saskatoon (233), Central West (16), Central East (77), Regina (146), South West (17), South Central (38) and South East (25) zones.
The two new deaths bring Saskatchewan’s toll up to 992.
Active cases have dropped by 512 to 12,208. The Saskatoon zone is responsible for the most active cases with 3,503, followed by the Regina region with 2,566. The province added 1,258 more recoveries.
Fourteen more people are in hospital, bringing that total to 363, including 41 in ICUs.
Of the inpatient hospitalizations, 118 are a COVID-19 related illness and 165 are incidental COVID-19 infections. Thirty-eight are undetermined.
Of those in intensive care, 33 are for COVID-19-related illnesses and eight are for incidental COVID-19 infections.
One person is in PICU/NICU for COVID-19 related illnesses.
On the vaccine front, 1,431 more doses have been administered. A total of 896,025 are now considered fully vaccinated.
