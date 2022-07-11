74,000 people returned to Winnipeg Folk Fest after two-year hiatus

It was a packed park as thousands of Manitobans returned to Birds Hill Provincial Park to celebrate the return of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Festival organizers say in total, 74,000 people attended the festival which ran from July 7 to 10.

"Compared to the last record-breaking festival in 2019, which reached attendance of 76,000, this makes the 2022 Festival the second best attended Winnipeg Folk Festival in its history," a statement from the festival reads.

Due to the pandemic, it has been two years since festivalgoers have been able to get out and enjoy some Folk Fest fun, music and sunshine.

The four-day festival wrapped up last night with Australian indie artist Tash Sultana closing out the show.

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is already planning for next year, with plans to return to the park July 6 to 9, 2023.