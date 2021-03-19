Ottawa Public Health reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on day one in the Red-Control zone, while Ottawa`s weekly incidence rate increased to 50 cases per 100,000 people.

One new death linked to the virus was announced on Friday.

Forty-four of the 74 new cases on Friday involved residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 15,914 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 451 deaths.

The 74 new cases on Friday follows 83 new cases on Thursday.

Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate increased to 50 cases per 100,000 on Friday from 49.1 cases on Thursday. The positivity rate was 2.9 per cent for the period of March 12 to 18, up from 2.7 per cent.

Ontario moved Ottawa into the Red-Control level of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework on Friday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The move the red zone includes new restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, fitness centres and sports teams.

Across Ontario, there are 1,745 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 478 new cases in Toronto, 344 in Peel Region and 174 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Red-Control" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days):50.0 (up from 49.1 on Friday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.9 per cent (March 12-18)

Reproduction number: 1.03 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The orange-restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

The red-control threshold is a weekly incidence rate of 40 or more cases per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent or higher and a reproduction number of 1.2 or more.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 19:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 87,737 (up by 4,841 since Wednesday)

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 97,170

Ottawa Public Health received a shipment of 10,530 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 15. A shipment of 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived on March 13.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 23 people currently in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, up from 21 on Thursday.

Four people are in the intensive care unit.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting an increase in active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

There are 668 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 627 active cases on Thursday.

Thirty-two more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 14,795 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 10 new cases (1,224 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 16 new cases (1,991 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (3,472 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (2,245 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (2,042 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (1,909 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (1,145 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (700 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (716 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (467 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington: 22 cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 16 cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 33 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at Vincent Massey Public School.

One of the COVID-19 outbreaks at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus is over. COVID-19 outbreaks are also over at Ottawa Torah Institute and Gloucester High School.

There are two active community outbreaks: One is linked to a warehouse and one is linked to a multi-unit dwelling.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Rodnichok Daycare (March 1)

Mac Child Care Centre – Abraar (March 3)

École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais (March 8)

Holy Spirit Elementary School (March 10)

École élémentaire publique Julie-Payette

École élémentaire catholique Riverside South II (March 12)

École secondaire catholique Pierre Savard (March 13)

École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion (March 14)

Vincent Massey Public School (March 17) [NEW]

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter (Jan. 26)

Shelter (Jan. 27)

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (Feb. 19)

Shelter (Feb. 24)

Extendicare Laurier Manor LTCH (Feb. 25)

Madonna Care Community (Feb. 26)

Sarsfield Colonial Home (Feb. 27)

Group Home (March 3)

Bearbrook Retirement Residence (March 4)

Perley-Rideau Veterans' Health Centre – Gatineau Building (March 4)

Riverpark Retirement Residence (March 6)

St. Vincent Hospital (March 6)

Extendicare Medex LTCH (March 9)

Peter D. Clark LTCH (March 10)

Group Home (March 11)

Lord Lansdowne RH (March 11)

Amica Westboro Park RH (March 12)

University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 12)

Chapel Hill RH (March 13)

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus (March 13)

St. Patrick's Home (March 14)

St. Vincent Hospital (March 15)

University of Ottawa Heart Institute (March 16)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.