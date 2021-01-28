A 74-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday evening, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said it was dispatched to McIntosh Street North and Dalgliesh Drive around 5:40 p.m. for a reported pedestrian collision.

After initial investigation, RPS said the woman was struck by a vehicle in the intersection between the two roads. She was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Later that night, RPS said it was informed that the woman had passed away in hospital. Her identity is not being released by police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is in contact with police. Investigators have not yet determined the circumstances of the collision.

Police are investigating the incident along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).