Police say a 74-year-old woman in Guelph scared off a potential burglar after she awoke to find someone near her bedroom window.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Silvercreek Parkway North near Willow Road just before 4 a.m. to investigate the incident.

According to police, the woman who lives in a ground-floor unit woke up to a noise near her bedroom window. When she looked outside she saw a man running away.

Police who responded found shoe prints outside of the window and noticed that the screen of the window had been removed.

Officers were not able to located the suspect who is described as white, wearing a light-coloured hoodie and had something in his hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Jagdeep Atwal at 519-824-1212, ext. 7436, email him at jatwal@guelphpolice.ca, or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.