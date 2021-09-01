$75,000 fire at Ring-A-Wing

Damage is estimated at $75,000 after a morning fire at Ring-A-Wing in London, Ont.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to 666 Wonderland Rd. N.

When crews arrived smoke could be seen coming from the unit and they were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby units.

Nobody was in the building at the time and no injuries are reported.

London fire investigators are on scene.