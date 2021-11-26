75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 471 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,503 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,611 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 421 cases are currently active, but due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 9 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 10 community outbreaks
- 9 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 21 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 18 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 330,225 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,813 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 316,412 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 19,398 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 666,035 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 83.4% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated