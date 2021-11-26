75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 471 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 13 people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated patients and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,503 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,611 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 421 cases are currently active, but due to the change in testing practice at the Public Health labs, genomic sequencing data for variants is delayed.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

9 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

10 community outbreaks

9 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

34 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

21 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

1 case is travel related

18 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED