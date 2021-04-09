75% of Albertans think Premier Kenney is doing a bad job handling the pandemic, Angus Reid survey finds

New data collected by the non-profit, public opinion research organization Angus Reid Institute shows three-quarters of Albertans surveyed think Jason Kenney is doing a poor job handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst rating of any premier.

Many Canadians are becoming more disappointed with their provincial leaders, but especially in Alberta where the survey showed 75 per cent of people said Kenney is doing a bad job, 23 percent disagreed.

In Alberta 45 per cent of people surveyed say the regulations in place already go too far, which is the highest number in the country saying this, while 42 per cent say regulations don’t go far enough.

Of all Canadians surveyed, nearly half (48 per cent) wanted tighter restrictions, 28 per cent disagreed and 24 per cent felt their community found the right balance.

Ontario’s Doug Ford got the second worst rating, with 65 per cent saying he is doing a bad job and 32 per cent disagreeing. People in that province felt the government took too long to implement new restrictions. A new stay-at-home order was announced on the final day the survey was being conducted.

In the region where the special travel-restricted Atlantic bubble kept COVID-19 cases low, people rated their leaders highest, with 73 per cent in the Atlantic provinces saying their provincial leader is doing a good job and 20 per cent disagreeing.

Opinions about how the prime minister is handling the pandemic have been declining since the beginning of the pandemic. More than half of Canadians (52 per cent) said Justin Trudeau is doing a bad job and 43 per cent think he is doing a good job.

The Angus Reid Institute commissioned and paid for the online survey conducted from April 5 – 8, 2021 among a representative randomized sample of 1,577 Canadian adults.

A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.