75 per cent of Waterloo Region youth 12-17 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Seventy-five per cent of youth between 12 and 17 years old in Waterloo Region have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Regional officials tweeted about the milestone on Thursday afternoon.

"Thanks to everyone who rolled up their sleeve in time for heading #BackToSchool," the tweet said in part.

Anyone who still needs a first or second dose can walk-in to any regional clinic. Pharmacies and primary care providers are also administering vaccines.

Earlier this week, the province expanded eligibility to anyone born in 2009, even if they haven't turned 12 yet.

As of Thursday, more than 84 per cent of eligible residents 12 and older have received at least one dose, and more than 76 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

