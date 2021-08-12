75 per cent of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's 12+ population fully vaccinated

More than 75 per cent of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph's eligible population has now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit reached the milestone on Thursday.

According to the WDG's vaccination dashboard, 82.5 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 75.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"The work does not end here," a Facebook post from the health unit says in part. "We continue to vaccinate people with first and second doses everyday to protect as many people as possible from COVID-19."

Waterloo Region is also approaching the 75 per cent mark for fully vaccinated individuals. As of Thursday, 83.93 per cent of the 12+ population had at least one dose and 74.59 per cent had received both doses. The region's vaccination dashboard says 2,080 people need to receive a second dose to reach the 75 per cent goal.

First and second dose walk-ins are available at vaccine clinics in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Waterloo Region.