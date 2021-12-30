75 rapid tests stolen from Grace Hospital
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A spokesperson with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) confirmed on Thursday that about 75 rapid tests were stolen from Grace Hospital.
The WRHA notes that beginning on Dec. 20 the tests were stolen from the hospital’s staff testing room.
As of result, the tests were removed from the staff testing room, and a new system was put in place on Dec. 23.
Staff members can now access the kits through the human resources department, and after hours, they are available through the security department.
The WRHA said the thefts did not impact or delay staff testing and it is not aware of thefts at any other facilities.
-
Man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant arrested in New BrunswickA 27-year-old man, who was wanted on a Nova Scotia-wide arrest warrant, has been Taken into custody in New Brunswick. Colchester County District RCMP partnered with the New Brunswick RCMP to make the arrest.
-
Al Rashid Mosque to keep night shelter open longer, in 'dire need' of community supportA mosque that offers a warm place to sleep to Edmonton's most vulnerable will keep its doors open into January.
-
Ottawa police seeking missing 12-year-old girlOttawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Thursday at 5 p.m.
-
Several employees of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries test positive for COVID-19Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has confirmed that between Dec. 24 and 29 it learned that a number of its employees at Liquor Marts and casinos have tested positive for COVID-19.
-
Rebate cheque coming to MPI customers in February 2022Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) announced on Thursday that it is issuing its third rebate in less than two years.
-
Blizzard-like conditions possible in southern Alberta on SaturdayWhat a double-whammy. First, the return of extreme cold warnings (those’ll likely move along Friday for a fair half of the province), and now, winter storm warnings!?
-
Break-in causes estimated $28K in damage to Guelph businessesGuelph police are investigating a break-in that caused an estimated $28,000 in damage to two businesses in the city's west end.
-
Ottawa website helps people find COVID-19 rapid tests at pharmaciesMike DiDomizio says after having difficulties finding an appointment for a rapid antigen test himself, he wanted to help other people find testing locations immediately.
-
1 killed in Dec. 22 crash north of EdmontonOne person was killed and two others were injured in a highway crash days before Christmas.