75-year-old charged with impaired driving near Guelph
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
A 75-year-old man was arrested and charged near Guelph after police determined he operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received a call on Oct. 23 of an unfamiliar sedan parked at a trailer park on Highway 7.
Officers spoke with the driver and placed him under arrest.
The man was charged with impaired operation. He received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He is scheduled to appear in Guelph court on Nov. 23.
