75-year-old Regina man charged with 2nd-degree murder: police
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder following the investigation into the death of a woman on Friday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Oxford Bay just before 2 p.m. where they found the body of a woman who was confirmed dead.
RPS secured the scene with a Coroner and additional police resources.
Through investigation, officers were able to arrest and charge Kenneth Hubick, 75, with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
The woman has been identified and her family has been notified.
Hubick made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.
This is Regina’s fifth murder of 2022.
