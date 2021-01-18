Alberta reported 750 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after performing 11,484 tests on Saturday.

An additional 19 deaths were also reported, including eight people in the Edmonton zone and seven people in the Calgary zone.

As of Sunday, there are 738 Albertans in hospital; 123 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently a total of 12,234 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 4,303 cases in the Calgary zone and 4,610 cases in the Edmonton zone.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to provide an in-person update on Monday.