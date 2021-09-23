iHeartRadio

$750K in damages as barn collapses during fire, Wednesday

Fire at a barn in South London on Wednesday September 22, 2021 (Source: London Fire Department)

Damage has been estimated at $750,000 following a late night barn fire in South London on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Westminister Drive at approximately 10 p.m.

The barn collapsed due to the fire, but no one was hurt and no animals were harmed.

An investigation continues. 

