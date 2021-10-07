756 Alberta schools reporting cases of COVID-19, 54 declare outbreaks

Alberta's first list of schools reporting cases of COVID-19 since resuming the practice shows 54 have declared outbreaks of the virus, while more than 750 have reported at least two cases.

An outbreak is declared when 10 or more cases are reported within a 14-day period.

According to the list, there are 179 schools on alert with two to nine cases in the Edmonton Zone, and 10 more that have declared outbreaks.

The list also shows 199 Calgary Zone schools have reported between two and nine cases. Eleven Calgary Zone schools have declared outbreaks.

There are a total of 756 Alberta schools reporting at least two cases of COVID-19 on the province's list.

Released on Wednesday, the list was the province's first public disclosure of cases of COVID-19 in schools since announcing its newest plan to deal with the virus in schools on Tuesday.

Tuesday's announcement was a reversal of the province's decision announced in August, when its back-to-school plan included an end to reporting of COVID-19 cases unless there was a school-wide absence rate of 10 per cent or higher.

During Tuesday's announcement, the province also said next week school districts will start contact notification to parents if their child is exposed to COVID-19.

Health officials will conduct contact tracing for schools starting in November.

The province also announced it would give rapid tests to K-6 schools with outbreaks as children 12 and under can’t get vaccinated.

Rapid tests will be voluntary and administered by parents at home.

Alberta also recommended school divisions to implement a vaccine mandate for staff.

The shift in policy by the Alberta government came as the public school board in the provincial capital called on the province to implement a "firebreak" lockdown.

There are 2,415 public and Catholic schools in Alberta.