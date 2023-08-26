76-year-old Kitchener man cashes in $2 million lottery ticket

A 76-year-old regular lottery player from Kitchener is celebrating after winning $2 million – an ONTARIO 49 top prize.

Steven Remias said he played the lottery for 30 years before winning in the July draw.

The retiree said he checked his ticket at the store and couldn’t believe what he saw.

“At first, I thought I won $2,000,” said Remias. “I thought that was pretty good.”

He did not realize he won big until he asked the clerk to validate his ticket.

“When the slip came out of the machine, there were so many zeroes. I was numb with shock and thought to myself, ‘I’ve got to get out of here – I’m going to have a heart attack!’” Remias said.

He shared the exciting news with his wife who he said was also in awe.

With his winnings, he plans to get a new car and invest.

“I plan to enjoy my life in comfort,” he said.

He also won $3 on another one of his ONTARIO 49 selections, bringing his total winnings to $2,000.003.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop on Krug Street in Kitchener.