76-year-old woman found safe

Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa police say a missing 76-year-old woman is safe and sound.

She had been missing since Saturday, but police said in a news release Monday afternoon she had been located.

Now that she's been found, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.

