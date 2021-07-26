iHeartRadio

76-year-old woman located safely

image.jpg

Ottawa police say a missing 76-year-old woman has been safely located.

The woman had last been seen Saturday in the ByWard Market. Police were concerned for her well-being.

In an update Sunday afternoon, Ottawa police said she was located safe and sound.

CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article now that she has been located.

 

 

  

12