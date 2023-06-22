76-year-old woman seriously injured in Burlington dog attack has died, say Halton police

A 76-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog in Burlington earlier this month has died, Halton Regional Police Service has confirmed.

The incident happened on June 6, just after 3 p.m., at a home near Fairview Street and Walkers Line.

The dog involved in the attack was initially Tasered by police in an unsuccessful attempt to subdue it. Police then fatally shot the animal.

The victim, identified as Jean Cluckie in multiple social media posts, passed away at Hamilton General Hospital last Friday.

In an online obituary, she is remembered as someone who “enjoyed reading, gardening, going to the theatre, travelling and time spent with friends and family.”

Cluckie was retired but previously worked for Bell Canada, according to her obituary.

A service of remembrance will be held for Cluckie on Friday morning at Smith's Funeral Home in Burlington.

Her husband was also seriously injured during the incident. He is currently recovering, according to a June 20 note posted on The Rodmasters Car Club’s Facebook page.

“Very sad to have to let you all know that Brian has lost his dear wife Jean. She passed away during the night of June 16, the result of injuries sustained in a dog attack at their home June 6,” the message read.

“(Brian) is still recovering well at the Joseph Brant Hospital, we wish him all the best at this difficult time.”

The Cluckies, who own a distinct aquamarine-coloured 1955 Ford Panel truck, were regulars on the Canadian Hot Rod Tour.

News of Jean’s death along with her photograph were shared on a number of Facebook groups for panel truck and hot rod enthusiasts.

Police have released few details about the dog attack so far.

“There are no criminal elements to this investigation. Pending any new information, our involvement at this point is minimal,” Const. Steve Elm told CP24 on Thursday.

A third person was also injured in the attack. Their injuries were initially described as minor.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych.