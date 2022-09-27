768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGI
There were 768 distracted driving tickets handed out by police across Saskatchewan in August, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
Distracted driving was SGI’s August traffic safety spotlight.
Of the 768 tickets, 646 were for using a mobile device while behind the wheel, SGI said.
“Distracted driving is one of the top contributors to injuries and death on Saskatchewan roads, which is why law enforcement and SGI were reminding drivers to put away their phones, eliminate distractions and #JustDrive,” a news release said.
There were also 488 impaired driving offences, including 304 criminal code violations, 5,454 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving and 442 tickets for not wearing a seatbelt or not having a child properly restrained in a vehicle.
SGI said more information can be found on its website or social media pages.
