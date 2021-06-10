$76K in damages by vandals at Strathcona County park

Strathcona RCMP are investigating a vandalism where structures at Broadmoor Lake park were left damaged.

Police were called to the park on May 29 at 7:54 a.m., after receiving a complaint from a Strathcona County employee.

Upon arrival, they discovered the slide had a hole in it and the landing area of the slide was taken. Bolts for the climbing ropes were removed and one picnic table was stolen, said RCMP.

The estimated cost for the damages is approximately $76,000.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratchona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.