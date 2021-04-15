77 confirmed COVID-19 cases among exposures at Alberta stores

Loblaws, Sobeys and Co-op stores throughout Alberta have reported another 77 cases of COVID-19 among workers in the past week.

All three companies have been tracking the number of team members who have contracted the illness since the pandemic began in order to be transparent with customers.

All personal information about the employees, including in what areas they were assigned to work in their respective stores, is withheld in the interests of privacy.

Loblaws

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100 4700 130th Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 9)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 3 and 4)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (9 Haineault St., Fort McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 4 and 8)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (#240, 540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 5 and 6)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (10010 102A Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 7)

An employee at Edson's Your Independent Grocer (4431 Fourth Ave., Edson, Alta.) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 12)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (18750 18th St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 12)

An employee at Kevin's Your Independent Grocer (10901 98 St., High Level, Alta.) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 6)

An employee at the Wholesale Club Edmonton (6904-99 St., Edmonton) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 11)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (9980 137th Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 12)

An employee at Joly's Your Independent Grocer (251 Powder Dr., Fort McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 9)

Multiple employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 14

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (100-15915 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 14 (last worked April 10)

An employee at Lionel's NOFRILLS Lacombe (5700 Hwy. 2A, Lacombe, Alta.) tested positive April 14 (last worked April 9)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (7005-48th Ave., Camrose, Alta.) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 3)

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart (8600 Franklin Ave., Fort McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 2 and 5)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (815 17th Ave. S.W. Unit 100, Calgary) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 8)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (#100, 20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 4)

An employee at Sinnot's Your Independent Grocer (3 Clearview Market Way, Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 4)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (12350 – 137th Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 12 (last worked April 4 and 5)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (5628 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 12 (last worked April 1)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (20-4005 Clover Bar Rd., Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 4)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (1436 Kensington Rd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 5)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (873 85th St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 6)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (3939 17th Ave. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 6)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (12225-99th St., Grande Prairie, Alta.) tested positive April 10 (last worked April 3)

Sobeys

An employee at the Sobeys (4010-356 Cranston Rd. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 11)

An employee at the Safeway (200 Stewart Green S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 9)

An employee at the Safeway (#100, 4915 – 130th Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 8)

An employee at the Safeway (3625 Shaganappi Tr. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 10)

An employee at the Safeway (#100, 38 Ave & Millwoods Rd., Edmonton) tested positive April 15 (last worked March 31)

An employee at the Safeway (4408 50 Ave., Red Deer, Alta.) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 9)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (65 MacKenzie Way S.W. #100, Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 8)

A franchise employee at the FreshCo (2355 – 17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 15 (last worked April 8)

An employee at the Safeway (1 – 550 University Dr., Lethbridge) tested positive April 14 (last worked April 7)

Two franchise employees at the Safeway (3000, 356 Cranston Rd. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 14 (last worked April 5 and 8)

An employee at the Safeway (2525 Woodview Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 14 (last worked April 9)

An employee at the Safeway (2525 Woodview Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 10)

An employee at the Safeway (#100, 135 Chestermere Stn. Way, Chestermere, Alta.) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 10)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (1109 James Mowatt Tr. S.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 6)

An employee at the Safeway (6800 48 Ave., Camrose, Alta.) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 9)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (318 Marten St., Banff, Alta.) tested positive April 13 (last worked April 5)

A franchise employee at the IGA (5112 48 Ave., Taber, Alta.) tested positive April 12 (last worked April 10)

A franchise employee at the FreshCo (2355 – 17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 12 (last worked April 9)

An employee at the Safeway (5048 – 16 Ave. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 12 (last worked April 1)

A franchise employee at the IGA (51 Superior St., Devon, Alta.) tested positive April 12 (last worked April 9)

A franchise employee at the IGA (4502 50 St., Ponoka, Alta.) tested positive April 12 (last worked April 6)

A franchise employee at the FreshCo (2355 – 17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 12 (last worked April 7)

A franchise employee at the IGA (5570 Main St., Sundre, Alta.) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 5)

Three franchise employees at the Sobeys (2020, 11300 Tuscany Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 11 (last worked March 28 and April 2)

An employee at the Safeway (2525 Woodview Dr. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 6)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (500 Country Hills Blvd. N.E. #200, Calgary) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 4)

An employee at the Safeway (8120 Beddington Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 6)

A franchise employee at the FreshCo (2355 – 17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 11 (last worked April 6)

Two employees at the Safeway (3901 56 St., Wetaskiwin, Alta.) tested positive April 10 (last worked April 6 and 7)

An employee at the Safeway (10930 82 Ave., Edmonton) tested positive April 10 (last worked April 6)

Two franchise employees at the Sobeys (10003 100 St., Morinville, Alta.) tested positive April 10 (both last worked April 5)

A franchise employee at the IGA (51 Superior St., Devon, Alta.) tested positive April 10 (last worked April 5)

Co-op