77 COVID-19 cases reported as part of outbreak at Kitchener women’s prison

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says 77 inmates at Grand Valley Institution for Women have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of an outbreak that began last month.

Of those cases, the majority have now recovered. As of Wednesday morning, 14 cases are considered active, CSC said. The first case was reported on Nov. 9.

According to the CSC’s website, this is the largest of four outbreaks reported at the Kitchener, Ont. prison since the pandemic began.

In a media release, CSC said it is closely monitoring the situation and measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus within the institution.

“This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice. All staff are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including gowns, gloves, masks, respirators, and face shields when required. All inmates are provided masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing,” CSC said in part.