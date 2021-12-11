77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
There are 650 cases currently considered active in the province, with 137 more recoveries.
The new cases are located in the North West (three), North Central (five), Saskatoon (22), Central East (21), Regina (11), South West (one), South Central (two) and South East (eight). Four new cases are pending residence information.
Across the province 109 people related to COVID-19 are in hospital, including 34 in intensive care. Of those 109 patients, 68, or 62.4 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
There is one additional patient receiving out-of-province care.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 61, or 5.1 per 100,000 population.
Health care workers in the province administered 2,444 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine. There are 844,090 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.
-
Holidays likely to bring surge in energy use, BC Hydro saysBC Hydro is predicting a surge in electricity use on Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic kept most gatherings small or non-existent in 2020.
-
98 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on SundayAcross Ontario, there are 1,476 new cases of novel coronavirus – the fifth straight day with more than 1,000 new cases.
-
College faculty vote to strike in OntarioTeachers, counsellors and librarians voted 59.4 per cent in favour of a strike, to back contract demands.
-
Halifax's Dalhousie University announces eight presumptive COVID-19 cases among students, residentsDalhousie University in Halifax has announced eight presumptive COVID-19 cases involving members of their school on and off-campus.
-
Thousands without power across eastern Ontario after strong winds hit the regionEnvironment Canada reported wind gusts of 98 km/h in Kingston, 93 km/h in Brockville and 83 km/h at the Ottawa International Airport.
-
-
Ontario reports 1,476 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate jumpsOntario health officials reported 1,476 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the fifth straight day in which infection numbers rose above the 1,000 mark.
-
'Non-standard' repairs made to fix cracks on military helicopters: commanderThe commander of Canada's air force says he is concerned about the recent discovery of tail cracks in most of the military's new Cyclone helicopters, and the need for 'non-standard' repairs to each aircraft, but he remains confident in the fleet.
-
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel 'Interview with the Vampire,' died late Saturday at the age of 80.