77-year-old man dead following crash between semi truck and grain truck

A 77-year-old man is dead after a semi truck crashed into a grain truck he was driving while trying to cross Highway 1.

RCMP said around noon on Friday officers were called to a crash on Highway 1 at Angle Road in the RM of Portage la Prairie.

Mounties said a semi truck heading east collided with a southbound grain truck that was trying to cross the highway.

The driver of the grain truck—a 77-year-old man from Haywood—was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead. The semi truck driver—a 21-year-old man from West St. Paul—was taken to hospital for minor injuries and was released.

An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is helping with the investigation.