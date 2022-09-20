77-year-old Wellington County man facing historical sexual assault charges

Durham regional police have laid historical sexual assault charges against a 77-year-old man from Wellington County.

Police said the charges date back to 1984.

The Durham regional police Special Victims Unit commenced an investigation in February 2022 after a victim, who was 15 years old at the time, came forward to report sexual misconduct against a man. The suspect, who was an employee at the Rotherglen Centre in Pickering, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim while she was at the centre.

The man was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of gross indecency.

He was released on an undertaking, police said.

Investigators want to ensure there are no further victims. Anyone with information in relation to the case is urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with new information that could help investigators is asked to contact Det. Connolly of the Major Crime - Special Victims Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5339.