770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.

In a news conference Thursday, the province announced that moving forward COVID-19 information will be provided every Thursday, with the dashboard on the government’s website being discontinued after nearly two years of daily case, death and hospitalization reporting.

Friday’s 770 new cases were located in the Far North West (26), Far North Central (zero), Far North East (23), North West (53), North Central (87), North East (26), Saskatoon (139), Central West (13), Central East (32), Regina (122), South West (19), South Central (80), South East (55) zones. A total of 95 cases are pending residence.

Active cases are down by 290, sitting at 9,981.

Hospitalizations are down by 21 from Thursday and sit at 363, including 34 in ICUs.

Of the 329 inpatient hospitalizations, 133 are a COVID-19-related illness and 179 are incidental infections and 17 have not been determined.

Of the 34 people in ICU’s, 23 are for a COVID-19-related illness and 10 are for incidental infections.

One person is in the PICU/NICU for a COVID-19 related illness.

On the vaccine front, another 936 doses have been reported.

The seven day average for daily new cases is also down to 867, a drop of 91 from Thursday.