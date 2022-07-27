$77K in drugs seized, charges laid in downtown Calgary trafficking investigation

Calgary police have arrested a man in a trafficking investigation in the downtown core that saw $77,000 worth of illegal drugs seized.

Officers stopped the suspect on July 13 after he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle.

During the traffic stop, police discovered an undisclosed amount of drugs and $4,050 in cash.

Police arrested the driver, who was charged with numerous trafficking offences.

A passenger in the vehicle was also charged for breaching bail conditions in connection to a charge of aggravated sexual assault. He has since been returned to jail.

Police returned the stolen vehicle, worth an estimated $35,000, to its original owner.

Over the next two days, police allege the driver was again conducting activity "consistent with drug trafficking" and was arrested.

On July 16, officers searched the man's home in the 1300 block of 38 Street S.E., seizing the following items:

29.3 grams of fentanyl;

474 grams of methamphetamine;

68 grams of crack cocaine;

Six litres of GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate);

Four scales;

39 cartons containing 7,800 contraband cigarettes; and

$35,000 in cash.

In total, David Yen Wong, 53, is charged with:

Six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Two counts of proceeds of crime;

One count of possession of stolen property over $5,000; and

Two counts of breach of a release order.

Wong remains in custody pending his next court appearance, scheduled for Thursday.