78-year-old assaulted near Victoria Park: police

An intersection near Victoria Park in Kitchener was closed for several hours on Wednesday afternoon as police investigated the assault of a 78-year-old man.

In a media release, police said the victim was walking in the area of David Street and Jubilee Drive when he was assaulted by someone he did not know.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a thin build, wearing all black clothing and a light grey Under Armour toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.