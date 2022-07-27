78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West End

A 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Avenue and Broughton Street, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

The VPD said the woman was crossing Beach Avenue when she was "struck by a white Nissan SUV in the middle of the street."

She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

"Investigators believe driver impairment was a factor in this collision," the VPD said in its release.

The driver was arrested and has been released with a court date, according to police. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video recorded in the area between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday night to contact them at 604-717-3012.