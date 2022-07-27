78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West End
A 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.
The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Avenue and Broughton Street, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.
The VPD said the woman was crossing Beach Avenue when she was "struck by a white Nissan SUV in the middle of the street."
She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
"Investigators believe driver impairment was a factor in this collision," the VPD said in its release.
The driver was arrested and has been released with a court date, according to police. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam video recorded in the area between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday night to contact them at 604-717-3012.
-
Regina police seek suspect after costly bike stolen at knifepointRegina police say no one was hurt Wednesday evening when a Specialized bike was stolen by a man wielding a knife.
-
Canada's bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of DiscoveryCanada's bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery, the organizers of the papal visit said Wednesday.
-
Branch 25 Legion in the Sault is on the moveThe Maple Leaf that has flown in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie for the last 55 years has been lowered.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplinedA B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Alberta patrol officer passes through Sudbury while raising awareness about PTSDChad Kennedy of Alberta is making his way through Canada while raising awareness about PTSD.
-
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable peopleHigh temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Man rushed to hospital after being hit with wine bottle in Christie PitsA man has been seriously injured after being hit with a bottle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
-