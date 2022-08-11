79-year-old completes walk from Calgary to Vancouver, raises over $500K for charity

With a group of supporters by his side, Gary Averbach received a hero’s welcome at Jack Poole Plaza Thursday, the final stop of his 1,100 kilometre journey.

“It makes me feel really humble,” said the 79-year-old.

The moment marked the end of Averbach’s 46-day walk from Calgary to Vancouver. The physical challenge is something he’s been wanting to accomplish for years, calling it part of his "before 80 bucket list."

The walk took on a deeper meaning, however, when his cousin and business partner Bob Golden made a special request to Averbach on his death bed.

“My dad took him by the hand and said: ‘I want you to walk for me, Gary, so this wretched disease doesn’t happen to somebody else,” said Adam Golden, Bob’s son. “It was obviously a very remarkable and touching moment.”

“His whole family was there,” said Averbach. “That’s how it started. That’s why it’s Bob’s Walk for Cancer.”

He took off in late June, battling hilly terrain, near-freezing temperatures in the Rockies, and scorching 40+ degree heat near Edmonton. He says he averaged around 25 kilometres a day, and still has plenty left in the tank.

“It’s amazing and it’s true. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” said Averbach. “I feel better and healthier today than when I started.”

Averbach also chose to use the walk as a way to honour three more friends and family members who died of cancer within the past year. With funds still coming in, Averbach estimates he’ll raise nearly $600,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

“It’s incredible what he’s achieved and I think it’s inspiring to so many people,” said Elissa Morissette of the BC Cancer Foundation. “Not just the dollars that were raised, but the awareness that he’s created in terms of the need to fund research.”

“It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Averbach.

Averbach says his next big bucket list items include a trip to West Africa and skydiving.