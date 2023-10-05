79-year-old man arrested following child pornography investigation in Toronto

A man has been arrested as part of a child pornography investigation in Toronto.

Police say the man uploaded a quantity of child sexual assault material (often referred to as child pornography), which police located while executing a search warrant in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

Ross Flight, 79, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child sexual assault material and one count of accessing it.

He appeared in court on Wednesday morning at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information pertaining to this incident to contact Toronto police.