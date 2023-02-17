$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.

The investigation, called Project Onyx, resulted in the seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $5 million, and 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $2 million.

The 13 people charged include nine from Winnipeg, one person from Toronto, two people from Niverville, Man., and one person from Coquitlam, B.C. They range in age from 24 to 59 years old and all are charged or facing various drug-trafficking charges, which have not been proven in court.

“We had individuals that we deemed threats to Manitoba and the people of Manitoba,” Inspector Elton Hall with the organized crime unit said. “We knew they were bringing in large quantities of drugs like this. These individuals, whether they know it or not, are preying on vulnerable people in the city, people who are reliant on this. They make a lot of money off of this.

“When you see this table, this is why crime rates are going through the roof. Why shootings are going up, why gang violence is going up. So, it's a very significant arrest.”

Police also seized approximately $500,000 in cash, several firearms, and 12 vehicles with an estimated value of $550,000. Police said they are also looking at seizing several properties.

Hall said several vehicles contained hydraulic trap compartments which were used to smuggle drugs, adding many of the traps cost more than the cars themselves.

“It's very difficult to get in and out of; it's hidden,” he said. “You have to figure out how to work the compartment. And when you do, the compartment will come up or out of its hiding place.”

Warrants were issued as part of the investigation on Dec. 14, 2022.

Hall said the investigation started in the spring of 2022, and more charges are possible.