7th grader raising money for the Calgary Food Bank

Ella Altvater is 12 years old and wanted to make a difference this Christmas. So she took her babysitting money along with her allowance and purchased a number of items for kids and made up a Christmas 'fun bag'.

She's selling them for $10 and each bag has 14 items like stickers, a pencil and eraser, crafts, book marks, playdough, a light up ring, snap bracelets and a candy cane.

Ella researched local charities looking for one that she could connect with and learned a lot about the Calgary Food Bank.

"I found that 40 per cent of the people that use the food bank are kids," said Ella. "And I feel bad knowing that not everybody gets to go to bed with a full stomach."

Ella and her mom Yvette King set a goal of $200 to donate to the food bank.

"She could really relate with kids going hungry or people going hungry," said King. "We've been to countries where there are hungry people and she just said, Mom, it's not right that people in Canada, in a first world country, are going without food."

King posted about Ella's Food Bank drive on Facebook and sales quickly rose to $300. Her new goal is now $500. Ella has received a number of positive responses from people.

"Well one really touched me, they said 'what you're doing is incredible and selfless giving to those less fortunate is so important, the food bank will be so grateful for your efforts and donations, you have started something beautiful and touched so many people's hearts from your act of kindness, all the best and good luck on your reaching your donation goal'," said Ella.

DEMAND RISING THROUGH PANDEMIC

Shawna Ogston is with the Calgary Food Bank and says demand has constantly risen during the pandemic and the facility helps about 1,000 families a day. Ogston is impressed with Ella's efforts.

"We may call it a little fundraiser but it's actually a phenomenal fundraiser," said Ogston. "Because not only do we have a great ambassador in the community and a young philanthropist out there trying to make a difference, she is actually making a difference because for every dollar that's donated, we can leverage that into $5 worth of food so her impact is huge and making sure that families and children are having a great Christmas meal."

Ella says the spirit of Christmas is simple, it's about giving.

"It makes me feel really happy that I'm making others feel happy and very excited," she said. "I feel very good just knowing that I can help a lot of people."

Ella's fundraising Facebook post can be found in the Calgary Parents Buy/Sell/Swap page.