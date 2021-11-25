8,300 kids in Middlesex-London booked for COVID-19 shots

It only took 25 minutes for 5,000 kids to get signed up for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Speaking to the media during a briefing on Thursday, Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Alex Summers, said all of the pediatric time slots were quickly filled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 8,300 appointments have been booked for kids — which Summers says represents over 22 per cent of the population of five to 11 years old in the region.

“This community believes in the science this community believes in vaccines, and this community recognizes how critical this is to care for one another and keep each other safe,” said Summers.

When kids arrive at the clinic, Summers says they’ll be welcomed by the vaccine superhero, as well as posters and floor stickers to a colorful and “child-friendly vaccination pod.”

“We're getting there, we are getting there. It's been a grind. We've been at this for a really, really long time. But we're getting there. And tomorrow. We're going to celebrate that,” said Summers.