8 break-ins to Surrey businesses this month have involved a vehicle being driven into the building: RCMP

There have been eight break-ins in Surrey this month where a vehicle was "driven into a business" in order to gain access, according to authorities.

Police say the most recent incident took place at 3:44 a.m. Thursday in the 12200 block of Beecher Street and a stolen pick-up truck that had been backed into the business was recovered from the scene.

"Investigators believe that the incidents are likely related due to the similar nature of the offences and geographical locations, however further evidence is required to conclusively link the occurrences," a news release from the Surrey RCMP says.

Mounties provided a list of dates, times and locations of the break-ins and appealed for people with information or video to contact police.

Aug. 1, at 4:50 a.m. in the 15300 block of Croydon Drive

Aug. 6, at 3:31 a.m. in the 16000 block of 24 Avenue

Aug. 9 at 3:20 a.m. in the 16000 block of 24 Avenue

Aug. 11 at 4:20 a.m. in the 15300 block of 24 Avenue

Aug. 12 at 3:23 a.m. in the 12800 block of 16 Avenue

Aug. 13 at 11:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of 152 Street;

Aug. 20 at 3:53 a.m. in the 15700 block of Croydon Drive

“We recognize the impact incidents such as these have on businesses within our community,” Sgt. Jordan Davies wrote in the statement.

“Our team is actively working to identify the suspects so they can be held accountable.”

Anyone who thinks they can assist the investigation by providing information or video is urged to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.