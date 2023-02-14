8 couples tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in Owen Sound

Stephanie Jacobus and Bryan Cantwell are officially married. They spent their Valentine’s Day tying the knot at Owen Sound City Hall.

“We’ve been engaged for five years, so I think we were due. We figured let’s just get it done,” say the couple, who are originally from Milton, but have called Owen Sound home for the past 10 years.

Jacobus and Cantwell are one of eight couples getting married Tuesday during Owen Sound’s “Just Say Yes” Valentine’s Day Wedding Event.

Couples are getting much more than a typical city hall marriage ceremony. There are flowers, wedding bouquets and decor, up to 15 guests, even wedding photos, and all for about $500.

“This is something different than what we normally provide. We have ceremonies we can provide anytime, any day, any place, but today is just special because of the pop-up event we’ve created,” says Owen Sound’s licensing and marriage co-ordinator, Lee-Anne Kazarian.

News of the spiced-up town hall ceremony, was exactly what attracted Jacobus and Cantwell, to choose Tuesday, to get hitched.

“If it was just going to town hall to get married then we probably wouldn’t have thought of it, but since the town put on this nice thing, it just made sense for us,” says Cantwell.

And doing it all on Valentine’s Day made it all the more special, says the couple.

“We don’t normally celebrate Valentine’s Day, because we just do it every day, but this was kind of cool. We made this Valentine’s Day, pretty special,” says the newly married couple.

Thirty to 45 minute ceremonies started at 2:15 p.m., and will run back to back until 9 p.m. If all goes well, Owen Sound’s Valentine’s Day Wedding-a-Thon, may become an annual event.

“Because at the end of the day, couples just want to marry the love their life, and today is the day for eight couples to do just that,” says Kazarian.