8 COVID-19 deaths, 182 new cases reported in Sask.

Eight more Saskatchewan residents died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Two of the individuals were in the 40 to 59 age group while the remaining six were in the 60 to 79 age range.

The province also reported 182 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 132, or 72.5 per cent, are unvaccinated, while five are partially vaccinated and 45 are fully vaccinated. Sixty-two of the unvaccinated cases were children under the age of 12.

There are currently 1,428 cases considered active, following 120 more recoveries.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (three), Far North East (four), North West (16), North Central (11), Saskatoon (26), Central West (five), Central East (27), Regina (36), South West (five), South Central (six) and South East (38) zones. An additional five cases are pending residence information.

As of Thursday, 178 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19, including 49 patients in intensive care. Of those patients, 110, or 61.8 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 137, or 11.4 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,694,504 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 815,027 fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan.