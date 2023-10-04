8 displaced by fire at north-central apartment building

A three-storey walk-up in north central Edmonton was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a fire.

Smoke at the building called View 118, at 118 Avenue and 89 Street, was reported at 6:39 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

Firefighters arrived within 10 minutes and found flames. They helped two people out from one of the building's units. One of those people was taken to hospital. Officials did not say why or describe their condition.

Crews had the blaze under control by 7:10 a.m.

In total, eight people were displaced.

The cause has not been determined yet.