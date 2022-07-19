8 memorial plaques honouring Canadian war heroes stolen from Victoria Cross Blvd.
Police are investigating the theft of several memorial plaques from the southwest Calgary community of Currie.
Eight Victoria Cross plaques were removed from the stone memorial along Victoria Cross Boulevard.
Each plaque is made of brass and has a picture and biography engraved of a Canadian war hero.
Local residents are concerned about the possible theft of the remaining 50-plus plaques. Police said there have been other plaque thefts around the city that have been reported as well. They're reviewing nearby CCTV footage and asking anyone who has information to contact police on their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
