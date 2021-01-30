The Government of Saskatchewan reported 258 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with eight more COVID-19 related deaths.

In a release, the province said the eight new deaths include one person in their 60s from the North Central zone, three people in their 70s from the Central East zone, Far North East zone and Saskatoon zone; and four people above the age of 80; one from the North Central zone, one from the Regina zone and two from Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan has reported 300 COVID-19-related deaths.

Another 228 recovered cases were reported on Saturday. Saskatchewan currently has 2,523 active cases of COVID-19.

A total of 206 people are in hospital related to the disease, including 28 in intensive care.

Of the 258 new cases, 10 are from the Far North West zone, six are from the Far North Central zone, 40 are from the North West zone, 26 are from the North Central zone, 14 are from the North East zone, 45 are from Saskatoon, one is from the Central West zone, nine are from the Central East zone, 53 are from Regina, five are from the South West, two are from the South Central zone and 18 are from the South East zone.

One case was removed from the total case count after it was deemed to be an out-of-province resident. Seven cases pending residence information were assigned.

There were 3,036 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

The province’s seven-day average for daily new cases is 244, or 19.9 per 100,000 population.

VACCINES

The province said 148 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered throughout Saskatchewan on Friday. A total of 35,239 doses of vaccines have been distributed.

Due to delayed deliveries of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the province’s vaccine distribution schedule is being adjusted.

Swift Current and Regina were slated to receive vaccine deliveries of first doses for priority groups next week. The province said that delivery will be rescheduled.