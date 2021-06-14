8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 433 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,729 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,187 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case are community acquired
- 4 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case is travel related outside of North America
- 2 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 3 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreak
There are 14 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,918 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 265,233 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 343,182 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 72.5 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 22.4 per cent of adults 18 years and older are fully vaccinated with two doses