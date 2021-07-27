8 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as MLHU reports new vaccination numbers

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with some encouraging new vaccination numbers.

The region's cumulative total now sits at 12,752 and 12,473 resolved cases.

The death toll remains unchanged at 229 and there are 74 cases of the highly contagious Delta strain in London and Middlesex County.

As of the end of July 24, 643,013 vaccination shots have been administered across the region. Also, 80.1 per cent of those 12+ have received at least one shot, 62.8 per cent have received two shots, 80.3 per cent of residents 18+ have gotten at least one shot and 64.7 have had two.

The figures come a day after an outbreak was declared at the Victoria campus of London Health Sciences Centre's in the B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit. Both patients and staff are affected. It's the first outbreak at the hospital since June.

Ontario is reporting 129 new cases Tuesday and five additional deaths.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 15 active, 3,937 total, 3,838 resolved, 84 deaths, 865 variants

Grey-Bruce – ten new, 107 active, 2,082 total, 1,956 resolved, 17 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – zero new, ten active, 2,731 total, 2,667 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, eight active, 1,937 total, 1,872 resolved, 57 deaths, 345 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – zero new, two active, 3,633 total, 3,563 resolved, 68 deaths, 675 variants