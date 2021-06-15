8 people escape fire in two townhouse units in south London

The London Fire Department says eight people were able to safely escape after a fire at two townhouse units in south London early Tuesday morning.

The fire at 700 Osgoode Drive was first reported by the London Fire Department just after 5 a.m.

In a tweet the LFD said that the fire was quickly brought under control thanks to an aggressive attack from firefighters.

When crews arrived on scene they found two units affected by the fire and eight occupants who had safely escaped.

No injuries have been reported and a fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause.

An early damage estimate has been set at $200,000.