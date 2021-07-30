8 Sask. players make Riders roster ahead of home opener

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the final roster Friday afternoon, ahead of next week’s season opener.

Forty-nine players have been named to the active roster, while six players sit on the six-game injured list.

The team added 15 players to the practice roster and returned two players to school.

Cody Fajardo and Isaac Harker are back at the quarterback position, and the Riders brought former first-round NFL draft pick Paxton Lynch on board.

The Riders released quarterback Tom Flacco and added quarterback Mason Fine to the practice roster.

The team also added South African kicker Henry Nell and brought back Brett Lauther.

HOMEGROWN PLAYERS

Eight Saskatchewan-born players have been named to the squad, including five offensive linemen.

Regina Thunder product Logan Ferland, 2020 first-round pick Mattland Riley, Evan Johnston, Brett Boyko and Dan Clarke have clinched spots on the offensive line.

Wide receiver Mitch Picton, punter Jon Ryan and long snapper Jorgen Hus are also on the roster.

The Riders host the B.C. Lions Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. in front of a sold-out Mosaic Stadium.